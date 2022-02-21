South Fork of Eagle River, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

While visiting family in Alaska for this past Thanksgiving I ventured out to for a hike with my daughters huskie to get us some exercise and maybe a few photos. By the time we arrived at the trailhead at mid-day the temperature was only 7 degrees and quickly dropped to below zero as we hiked deeper into the valley.

There had been a tremendous amount of early snowfall and very little wind which created these very soft pillows of undisturbed snow in the foreground contrasting the impressive range of mountains outlining the glacial valley. I quickly took some shots before my companion frolicked in the snow mounds.

