Sonmarg, Ganderbal District, Jammu and Kashmir, India

Sonmarg is possible the third most (right after Dal Lake, Gulmarg) visited place in Kashmir, India. It is located at Kashmir Valley at an altitude of 2730m. It is basically a meadow (during summer) and at close proximity some of the highest peaks in Kashmir valley (namely Amrnath, Machoi and Kolahoi peaks). It is also the gateway to Ladakh from Srinagar side.

During winter, the whole alpine meadow becomes the play ground for snow wizards and creates a beauty to remember for life time.

