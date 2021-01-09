All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a recent visit to Arizona, my husband and I visited Monument Valley, located on the northern border of Arizona. One must be accompanied by a Navajo guide in order to gain access to the area where this photograph was taken. So, we hiked in darkness, for what seemed an eternity guided only by the light of a phone flashlight, through the hills and valleys of the red sand until we came upon this amazing landscape with the rising sun accentuating the beauty of the drifting sand. This area is inhabited by diverse wildlife such as snakes, coyotes and mountain lions.