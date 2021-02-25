Lake Ouareau, St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

In October 2018, I planned to photograph the sunrise. It was windy and the clouds were moving fast. I knew that the sun would rise directly in front of me, so I put a 10 stop ND filter on my wide-angle lens. Watching the Live Time feature on my camera, the histogram was to the right after 33 seconds of exposure. It was perfect.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now