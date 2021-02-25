User Icon

Lake Ouareau, St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

Lake Ouareau, St-Donat-de-Montcalm, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy
Views: 544

In October 2018, I planned to photograph the sunrise. It was windy and the clouds were moving fast. I knew that the sun would rise directly in front of me, so I put a 10 stop ND filter on my wide-angle lens. Watching the Live Time feature on my camera, the histogram was to the right after 33 seconds of exposure. It was perfect.

