Cono de Arita, Salta, Argentina by Marcelo Aguilar

Picture Story

We were traveling in the north of Argentina with a rented camper. The Arita cone is in one of the many salt flats (Arizaro) that abound in this area. During the day, temperatures are high and drop a lot at night. It could be windy, a problem if you have to change your lens.

It is difficult to find where to sleep in the area. There are some mining operations but no hotels. We did it in our camper but it was cold.

