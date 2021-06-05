Connections, Banstead, Surrey, England

Picture Story

After weeks of heavy rain and the wettest May on record, it was a nice change to have a dry spell and low winds. This Image was captured on a perfect spring morning with bright patches of cloud to soften the light.

Over the past few years I've really tried to focus more on exploring areas local to me, rather then looking to travel to iconic locations. With all the unfortunate and terrible events around the world, I actually found my self enjoying my photography far more. Having travel restrictions, I was quite rightly forced to stay in my local area, which in hindsight improved my photography (in my opinion) a lot quicker. I don't crave those long distance photography trips, yet get the biggest buzz from creating something 30 minute's from home or work.

I believe there is more to come from this image given better conditions, but as it's so close to home and work I have the ability to revisit this location weekly if not daily.

The reason for the title 'Connections' was primarily to do with the branches that link so beautifully in the top half, but then I started to notice the wonderful connections of the bluebells and bramble. Although at the bottom, the image seems divided into two. I love how the bluebells are spread slightly over to the right and the bramble are spread slightly to left creating another subtle connection.

Woodland will be my focus for the foreseeable future as look to connect with my local area.

Thank you for reading.

Thomas Miles

