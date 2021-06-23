A Guide to Blue Hour Photography

Nicolas Alexander Otto encourages you to get up a little earlier, or stay a little later, in order to reap the many rewards of the magical blue hour. Here is his advice Nicolas Alexander Otto

Over the years I have increasingly grown to prefer shooting the blue rather than the golden hour. It is the time after the sun has set and the sky is coloured in intensive blue light and often, depending on the cloud coverage, the landscape as well. Many photographers prefer the warm light of the golden hour just before the sun dips beneath the horizon, but here for your consideration I have gathered some reasons why you should also consider shooting during the blue hour instead of picking up your camera and leaving!

It is less busy

This is the first thing that comes to mind for many photographers, but I can’t stress it enough. I often find myself – especially in the evening – at a spot I have been aching to shoot during a sunset and there are still people around. They tend to walk by, distracting me from my composition, walking through my composition or, depending on the size of the spot I might be standing in, even bumping into me – this has indeed happened. Suddenly, after the sun has vanished, most people tend to lose interest in the landscape and I quickly find myself alone; I can at last enjoy the serenity of engaging in photography without human distraction. This sense of having the spot to myself often translates into my image and makes it all the more valuable on a personal level.

Mercury falling

The second reason you should wait until the sun has set is that the light quality might still increase. Let’s say that you experience a hazy sunset. Frequently, due to the mercury falling, the weather conditions can change swiftly after the sun has dipped behind the horizon. The clouds may dissipate and give way to a nice, gentle blue hue over ...

This is a premium article and requires a single payment of $3 USD to be accessed

Upon payment completion a yellow banner will display (Thank you. Your purchase has been approved – Please click here to proceed). That link will transfer you to a page where you will access the entire article. You will also receive an email with a link to access the article page. Make sure you use the same browser to access the page on our website.