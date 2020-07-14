All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Autumn is a beautiful time of year in Minnesota. It is hard to drive anywhere without stopping to take a photo. Luckily we have many state parks which provide great access to the fall colors. Wild River State Park is located approximately 100 miles north of my home, so it makes a great day trip destination. It is located along the St. Croix River. The park is filled with a variety of trees and foliage so there is a vast array of colors in the fall. The white trunks of birch trees are a great contrast to the fall colors.