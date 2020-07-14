User Icon
Wild River State Park, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Views: 1,120

Picture Story

Autumn is a beautiful time of year in Minnesota. It is hard to drive anywhere without stopping to take a photo. Luckily we have many state parks which provide great access to the fall colors. Wild River State Park is located approximately 100 miles north of my home, so it makes a great day trip destination. It is located along the St. Croix River. The park is filled with a variety of trees and foliage so there is a vast array of colors in the fall. The white trunks of birch trees are a great contrast to the fall colors.

