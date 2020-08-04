All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Shooting in Yellowstone NP is always an amazing experience and too often most folks are caught up in the grand landscapes and geysers. This visit was my 3rd to the park and I had had my fill of the typical shots, so I adjusted my vision and was on the lookout for more unique images from the park.

On this particular morning, the sky was overcast and we were near Yellowstone lake walking through a thermal area. Since they keep you on the boardwalks for your safety and the preservation of the surrounding landscapes, my choices of composition were a bit limited. However, as I was walking past one thermal pool, I looked down and was transfixed by the layers of material and the color bands each layer represented. I set up my tripod on the boardwalk, aimed my camera down at the edge of the pool and took several images.

I spent a fair amount of time adjusting the positioning of the camera to get the frames of the ripples in the layers just right. Once I returned home, I applied a small amount of post processing to make the image pop. Its been one of my all time favorites ever since i first captured it.