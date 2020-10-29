All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While waiting for a fried to meet me at a local nature park in mid-October of this year, I saw a series of sprinklers turn on and spray the lawns of a nearby business. At first I was attracted by the light filtering through the airborne water droplets but when I came closer to the vegetation along the edge of the lawn I noticed that the spray of the sprinkler turned a couple of red sumac leaves over. The fine water drops on the white surface of the leaves sparkled like jewels and gave the leaves a beautiful texture. I chose a vertical format for my shot to show off the two leaves which had turned over.