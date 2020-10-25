All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Took the picture of this Shamrock flower while I am in quarantine due to COVID. My hobby of taking pictures kept me sane during this period. Spending a lot of time in my garden. I am able to successfully grow some plants and enjoy their blossoms. No focus stacking here and this is a single shot with F/8 helped to capture the center of the flower and the pollen dust. The color contrast between petals and stamen is beautiful. You can also notice the lines on the petals.