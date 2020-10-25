User Icon
You are at:»»»San Jose, Santa Clara, California, USA by Serisha Nagothu
Macro & Close up Assignment

San Jose, Santa Clara, California, USA by Serisha Nagothu

By on 0 Comments

San Jose, Santa Clara, California, USA by Serisha Nagothu
Views: 1,512

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Took the picture of this Shamrock flower while I am in quarantine due to COVID. My hobby of taking pictures kept me sane during this period. Spending a lot of time in my garden. I am able to successfully grow some plants and enjoy their blossoms. No focus stacking here and this is a single shot with F/8 helped to capture the center of the flower and the pollen dust. The color contrast between petals and stamen is beautiful. You can also notice the lines on the petals.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®