Picture Story

One of the more interesting ice abstracts I've taken at Dream Lake in Rocky Mtn Nat'l Park. Hard to imagine the conditions necessary for wave action to be frozen in place, leaving these variations and patterns on the ice. The glowing gold reflection is caused by the very low angle perspective and bright light reflecting off the surrounding snow covered mountains. And when I say low, I mean crawling around on the ice to capture these "micro-landscapes." Despite howling bone numbing winds, this was one of the more enjoyable days of shooting I've ever had. I was on the ice for several hours and it was amusing to hear some of the comments of folks snowshoeing by watching me laying on ice with cameras pointed downward. However, by the time we left there were quite a few people doing the same. Many times the best images at below our feet!