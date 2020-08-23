All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, our access to photographic gems is limited. This was taken at a local beach, and is several images of varying ICM, then blended together. I like the impression of wind, sand, and the dune vegetation. My attempts at ICM are all experimental and usually hand held. After years of using a tripod, and trying to get everything in the photo sharp,I am enjoying the freedom of this type of photography and the artistic feel of the images.