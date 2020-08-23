User Icon
You are at:»»»Port Fairy, Victoria, Australia by Chris Reichl
Abstract Assignment

Port Fairy, Victoria, Australia by Chris Reichl

By on 0 Comments

Port Fairy, Victoria, Australia by Chris Reichl
Views: 908

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, our access to photographic gems is limited. This was taken at a local beach, and is several images of varying ICM, then blended together. I like the impression of wind, sand, and the dune vegetation. My attempts at ICM are all experimental and usually hand held. After years of using a tripod, and trying to get everything in the photo sharp,I am enjoying the freedom of this type of photography and the artistic feel of the images.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®