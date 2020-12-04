All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This shot was taken 2 years ago about 20 mins after sunset when the sky still radiated the afterglow common to desert regions. It was taken in south western New South Wales in the Lake Mungo national park. I had been out amongst the sand for several hours and was about to head back to camp when I glanced back at this view. It was much darker than this so I did need to lighten it up in post processing in LR. It seemed to be a wasted shot at the time as it was very dark on the cameras small screen but when it was lightened I realised its potential.