Bryce Canyon along with it's red, orange and white hoodoos is an incredible place to hike and photograph. I was fortunate to be at Sunrise Point on an early Autumn morning when fog rising into the Bryce Amphitheater from the east was filtering the warm sunrise light into a luminous display. The lighting of the amphitheater and the spire shaped rock formations was changing from moment to moment. The frost on this lonely pine tree was caused by the freezing fog. I captured a dozen photographs of this changing light in just a few minutes. This was my favorite. I hope you enjoy viewing it.