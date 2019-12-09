User Icon
Frost Assignment

Brooke Park, Derry, N Ireland by Lee McKinney

This was shot on a cold December morning. The park was just reopened after refurbishment a few weeks, so it was great to capture something a little different. The shot always makes me feel cold when I look at it but that cold also creates natural beauty. The park normally so full of life was desolated and still. This scene only last a couple of hours and have been to the park many times since but have never captured this exact shot again.

