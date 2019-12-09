Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was shot on a cold December morning. The park was just reopened after refurbishment a few weeks, so it was great to capture something a little different. The shot always makes me feel cold when I look at it but that cold also creates natural beauty. The park normally so full of life was desolated and still. This scene only last a couple of hours and have been to the park many times since but have never captured this exact shot again.