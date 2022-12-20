Hoar Frost, Bend, Oregon, USA

A cold snap took over Central Oregon, bringing heavy snowfall. Several days after the snow arrived, it still blanketed the forest. Often, the afternoon sun would melt the snow, but that was not the case this time. Below-freezing temperatures created a Hoar Frost over the snow. Hoar frost is a type of frost with a distinctive feathery texture. It only forms in specific climatic conditions. The word "Hoar" comes from Old English and refers to the old-age appearance of the frost that can resemble a beard. While hiking near Tumalo Falls in Central Oregon, I loved how the setting sun highlighted the frost near the water and brought out that feathery texture.

