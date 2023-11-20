Prarolo, Piedmont, Italy

The photograph shown here was taken in Prarolo, a small center a few kilometers from Vercelli, Piedmont, Italy. This place is very suitable for autumn photography as numerous maples along the streets turn an incredible red in October and November. These shades stand out around the bell tower of the parish church, rebuilt in 1628 by Cardinal Federico Borromeo (San Carlo's nephew).

The church, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin of the Assumption, preserves the fresco painted on the church's ceiling by Giuseppe Rinone in 1930 and a bas-relief placed near the choir. In this photography, the autumnal colors scene mode is very useful. However, you must pay attention during shooting to correctly position the 18-105 lens as it does not have a fast focus. In fact, it is advisable to take at least two photographs in sequence.

The autumn color scene mode captures the brilliant reds and yellows of autumn leaves, making them even brighter while the built-in flash turns off.

This season, it is also interesting to change perspective, and a lens like the 18-105 is always invaluable to avoid having to carry a telephoto lens to highlight the brilliant autumn colours. Choosing a scene mode automatically optimizes settings to suit the selected scene, making creative photography as simple as selecting a mode framing a picture with saturated reds and yellows.

In low light with autumn mode, you need to use a tripod. It's true that Scene modes are designed to automatically capture specific scenes in ways traditionally considered best from a creative standpoint.

