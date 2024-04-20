Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Intending to photograph the Mangersta Sea Stacks on the Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, we saw that an incoming storm and an increase in the wind would make photography from the clifftop difficult. On the other side of the bay area from the Sea Stacks, we saw a more sheltered beach and made our way across to explore.

By this time, the waves were beginning to crash into the rock formations. However, there was a degree of shelter where we were, which enabled us to get out our cameras and start to compose our photos. We were also able to get down onto this beach, unlike where the stacks were located (unless abseiling down!). One of the benefits of being adaptable and changing plans because of the weather.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now