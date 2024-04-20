Bandon Beach Sea Stacks, Oregon, USA

The low tides at Bandon Beach, Oregon, in June, provide a great opportunity to experience the tide pools' marine world and dramatic scenes of the numerous stacks. The most famous, Facerock, also serves as a centerpiece for many scenes. It is easy to get lost in the details of the marine world and a surprise when the tide begins to creep in and change the scene. I was lucky to spend three glorious days with magnificent weather to complement the beauty of Bandon Beach!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now