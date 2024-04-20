    Search
    Bandon Beach Sea Stacks, Oregon, USA
    By Bernie Lewinsky

    The low tides at Bandon Beach, Oregon, in June, provide a great opportunity to experience the tide pools' marine world and dramatic scenes of the numerous stacks. The most famous, Facerock, also serves as a centerpiece for many scenes. It is easy to get lost in the details of the marine world and a surprise when the tide begins to creep in and change the scene. I was lucky to spend three glorious days with magnificent weather to complement the beauty of Bandon Beach!


    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

