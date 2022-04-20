Lake Lure, NC, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Determined to capture the falls on Rumbling Bald Mountain, I set up my tripod and brought out my heavy hitter, Nikkor Z 100-400 lens. I was thrilled to be able to see the falls splashing down the side of the mountain through my lens. This mountain is about thirteen miles away via a car. The lens enabled me to capture the individual trees, the shapes and colors that are certainly not available through the naked eye. The fog cooperated and did not obscure the falls.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now