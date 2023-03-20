Springtime Lake, St Barthelemy, Quebec, Canada

This photograph was taken at the beginning of May 2018 near the village of St-Barthelemy, Quebec, Canada. I was scouting for interesting landscapes in this agricultural region. The previous days' melting snow and excessive rainfall had flooded many of the crop fields. I spotted this lonely barn set against a gorgeous sky.

I parked the car on the side of the road and set up my tripod. I used a 10-stop ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface and exposed it for 87 seconds. It had a nice effect on the cloud’s texture and direction. Once again, I was guided by the live time feature on my camera, which allows me to see a perfect histogram during long exposures.

The 2023 springtime season is soon upon us here in southern Quebec. I will keep an eye on the weather and plan to get out and hunt for this type of image again!

