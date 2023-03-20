    Search
    Ross Peak, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

    By Wolfgang Whyte

    Spring and fall bring weather systems together in Rogers Pass, BC. The rising dampness at dawn slowly gives way to a thick soup of clouds shifting on the winds.

    I set up on a paved offshoot, a little clear spot where Canada's Armed Forces mount the big guns during winter for avalanche control. I waited in the London-dense mist as it slowly brightened from a deep battleship grey to a whiter shade of pale as the sun, lost high above, slowly cooked off the damp.

    Forty-five minutes ticked by until a break appeared like parting bedsheets, and lo, there lay frost-shrouded Ross Peak in all its minimalist splendor.

