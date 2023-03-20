Ross Peak, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Spring and fall bring weather systems together in Rogers Pass, BC. The rising dampness at dawn slowly gives way to a thick soup of clouds shifting on the winds.

I set up on a paved offshoot, a little clear spot where Canada's Armed Forces mount the big guns during winter for avalanche control. I waited in the London-dense mist as it slowly brightened from a deep battleship grey to a whiter shade of pale as the sun, lost high above, slowly cooked off the damp.

Forty-five minutes ticked by until a break appeared like parting bedsheets, and lo, there lay frost-shrouded Ross Peak in all its minimalist splendor.

