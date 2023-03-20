Ross Peak, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

Spring and fall bring weather systems together in Rogers Pass, BC. The rising dampness at dawn slowly gives way to a thick soup of clouds shifting on the winds.
I set up on a paved offshoot, a little clear spot where Canada's Armed Forces mount the big guns during winter for avalanche control. I waited in the London-dense mist as it slowly brightened from a deep battleship grey to a whiter shade of pale as the sun, lost high above, slowly cooked off the damp.
Forty-five minutes ticked by until a break appeared like parting bedsheets, and lo, there lay frost-shrouded Ross Peak in all its minimalist splendor.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor