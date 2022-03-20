Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

September 2016: it was my second trip to Scotland and I had to return to Loch Shiel. On the first trip in 2014, I had loved the location and had taken a dramatic shot of the loch from the top of the Glenfinnan monument. This shot was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/25/02/2021/loch-shiel-lochaber-district-highlands-scotland-2.

On the 26th of September 2016, I went back to the same location. However, this time, I installed my tripod in the water. My shot was published on LPM website https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/23/07/2021/loch-shiel-lochaber-district-highlands-scotland. This last was included in the magazine wall of fame. The day before, September 25, 2016, I had been there as well. But this time, I composed my image of the loch at a higher altitude to include the small island located in the left corner, framing it with the beautiful shoreline. I still dream of having a house on that small island to admire this beautiful scene every day.

