Denali Massif, Alaska, USA

This photo was taken on my first visit to Alaska in the summer of 2014 and was made during a flight-seeing tour of the Denali massif in the Alaska Range.

There are a couple of air taxi services operating out of Talkeetna that I recommend for anyone desiring to experience the immense scale and beauty of the Alaska Range. There is really no other way to obtain a sense of how vast the mountains are than by flying over the stream beds and glaciers and then through the peaks, ultimately landing on the Kahiltna Glacier, which contains the base camp for ascents of Denali.

The stunning colors, textures, and atmosphere with the low clouds made for a remarkable experience. The flight provides an opportunity for more intimate mountain images than those taken at a distance.

