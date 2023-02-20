Colter Bay Sunrise, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

The sun started rising as I pulled into Colter Bay at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, and the moon was still visible in the clear skies.

Tracks from snowmobiles wrapped around the peninsula. The temperatures hovered below 0°F with little hope of warming up soon.

My cheeks froze in the cold winter air, but the peaceful quiet of the morning was enough to keep me around. Pink and purple hues began filling the sky long enough for me to capture this image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now