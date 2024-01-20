Holkhum Bay, Alaska, USA

The ice formation is like nothing I've ever seen: large horizontal ridges, blue and turquoise with white caps, pointing toward the mountain. So much of the Tracy Arm Fjord beyond Holkham Bay was ripe with natural beauty, the ice flows, the glaciers, some mountain goats, just takes your breath away.

I finally made the Alaska trip with my son. We love photography and scenic trips, particularly when views are full of amazing ice flows and creatures from jellyfish to whales. I normally dislike the cold and hesitate to choose photography trips to frigid places, but I barely noticed it on this trip. Such was the constant beauty.

