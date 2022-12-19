    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Reynisdrangar Sea Stacks, Vik, Iceland
    By Michele Borgarelli

    These are two stacks in front of Black beach near Vik in Iceland. It was a cloudy, rainy day, but the forecast suggested it could clear up for sunset.

    We were there just in time, but there were still clouds around sunset. However, the sky cleared up a few minutes later, and we had great light.

    This image was captured with a medium telephoto lens to isolate the sea stacks. I have used a 1.6 sec exposure time to keep some details in the water. I applied a graduate filter in the post process to increase the contrast a little in the sky.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®