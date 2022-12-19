Reynisdrangar Sea Stacks, Vik, Iceland

These are two stacks in front of Black beach near Vik in Iceland. It was a cloudy, rainy day, but the forecast suggested it could clear up for sunset.

We were there just in time, but there were still clouds around sunset. However, the sky cleared up a few minutes later, and we had great light.

This image was captured with a medium telephoto lens to isolate the sea stacks. I have used a 1.6 sec exposure time to keep some details in the water. I applied a graduate filter in the post process to increase the contrast a little in the sky.

