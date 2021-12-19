    Search
    Seedling in Snow, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Picture Story

    Just before Christmas 2018, after a small snowfall, I decided to go snowshoeing in a forest in the St-Donat-de-Montcalm region. The landscape was covered by beautiful fresh snowflakes and the sunlight made the ice crystals sparkle. The whole area was full of curves, lines and patterns, a beautiful texture. My eyes travelled over the area hunting a worthy composition. Catching sight of this little lonely tree seedling amidst the white background, I stopped to create the image. Handholding the camera, I took the shot. To have a perfect histogram (ETTR), I overexposed by 2 stops. A fresh snowfall is a wonderful backdrop and I will certainly return with camera in the coming season to seek out more of these little gems.

