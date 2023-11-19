Tua River, Frechas, Mirandela, Braganca, Tras Os Montes, Portugal

The Tua River, with a forty kilometres course in the region of Trás-os-Montes, northeast of Portugal, results from the junction of two rivers - Tuela and Rabaçal, both originating in Spain, the first in Castile and Leon and the second in Galicia.

This junction occurs near the city of Mirandela. Previously a free river, it now ends in a large hydroelectric dam, built very close to the Douro, which began functioning in 2017. Along its route, the Tua River crosses successively the regions of Mirandela, Vila Flor, Carrazeda de Ansiães, Murça and Alijó. It presents many stretches of great beauty landscape, some humanized, others wild in nature, which, until 2008, could be appreciated during an extraordinary train journey on a line that ran alongside the river.

This autumn, extremely rainy in the country, the Tua overflowed its banks and presented an impressive and overwhelming flow that I tried to capture in this image, taken a few days ago on a morning with a sky full of clouds. Poplars, abundant on the river banks, still have some yellow, orange and brown leaves, which contrast with the grey reflection of the sky in the river water that passes with great momentum.

The image's general tone appeared to correspond well with the Fall. Grey, yellow, brown, orange, and dark green are the dominant colours of the Autumn landscape in Trás-os-Montes, northeast of Portugal.

