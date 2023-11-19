Skagit Valley, Washington, USA

Swans were feeding in a harvested cornfield west of Mount Vernon in the Skagit Valley. I aligned the feeding birds with Mount Pilchuk in the background.

I love parking near a feeding flock of birds like these to watch them fly in and hear their musical calls. Flights of swans came and went as I sat there. This group of three worked all but perfectly to tell the story of our beautiful, wintering waterfowl in western Washington.

