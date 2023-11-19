Autumn Definition, St Ignace De Stanbridge, Quebec, Canada

In mid-October 2023, my friends invited me to go scouting in the Eastern Townships of Quebec to discover its beauty during the autumn season. Before leaving home, the weather forecast for the area was good.

While driving on Mystic Road, I spotted the intensely red trees. I stopped the car and parked safely on the side of the road. The scene contains, by layers, many of autumn's fundamental elements: a leafy ground carpet, a golden corn field, a vividly coloured tree, a leafless tree, and finally, a cloudy sky.

I used a 42mm focal length to compose the image handheld. As usual, to have a perfect histogram (ETTR), I had overexposed by 0.7 stops. Autumn is a gorgeous season for photography. This scene will be only in white and brown in a couple of weeks!

