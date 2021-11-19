Caddo Lake Fall Colors, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is Fall at Caddo Lake in Late October. I was new to the area so I hired a fishing guide who knows the lake well.I am too old to get stuck on a lake in the dark or in a thunder storm.Caddo is the name of an Indian tribe that has lived for eons in the area. There are kiacks that can be rented for lake exploration.This is a big lake stretching half into Louisiana and half into Texas. Most of the bogs and bayous are on the Texas side. To compensate for the boat motion I pushed the ISO to 3200. The noise isn't really noticeable on the D850. The shore side area of the lake is seldom more than 3 to 4 feet in depth and there are photographers who live in the area that use waders and tripod to get their shots buy the water is very cloudy.TCaddo Lake is just about the furthest north that will get the colors on the Bald Cypress Trees.

