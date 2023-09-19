    Search
    Kauai, Waimea Canyon, Hawaii, USA
    By Larry Robins

    One more Hawaiian double rainbow. This one was taken looking North, overlooking the Na Pali Coast. It was taken on a rainy day, with a little spec of blue sky peeping through, mid-afternoon in September. The light in Hawaii is often splendid, and this day was no exception. I'd say Kauai is the most photographic of the islands I've visited in Hawaii, but I'm sure some would take issue with that...Just another day in the park on the island of Kauai.

