    Gigi Hiu, Lampung, Sumatra, Indonesia
    By Hirak Bhattacharjee

    In Indonesian Bhasa, Gigi Hiu means Shark's tooth. No wonder why this rocky beachside is named Pantai Gigi Hiu. It's about 100km from Lampung City and is a very famous place for local photographers for its unique landscapes.

    It was in August 2019 that I visited this place for the first time, and I was immediately lost in its beauty. I planned my trip in such a way that I met the new moon night there in Gigi Hiu, and I still think it's one of the best decisions I ever made on my photographic journey.

