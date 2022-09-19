Ruby Beach, Olympic Peninsula, Washington, USA

I was backpacking on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State, and there were wildfires burning in British Columbia. If fires are far away, or not too intense, they can make for some interesting colors in the sky during sunrise and sunset. This shot was taken during sunset, and bright colors are from the far off wildfires in Canada. The title of the picture is "Ruby Beach Sunset Reflections."

