Picca Falls, Ingleton, Yorkshire, England

The Yorkshire Pennine district is well known for its wet weather and over the millions of years these Pennine mountains have existed, this excess of water (as both ice in the Ice Ages and as surface water in the more temperate times) has marked its passage on the land. During a short visit to the stunningly beautiful Ingleton area of Yorkshire I had set myself a goal of capturing some images detailing how this natural and life-giving substance had sculpted the land and set its own signature, writ upon the rocks both above ground and below it.

The Ingleton district of the Yorkshire Dales is very special in that it has some spectacular waterfalls and it also has a cave system generally open to the public. More by luck than good management the waterfalls had just the right amount of water flowing over them and the day I visited the caves was not busy at all and for much of the time I was underground I had the views to myself.

The two images of the waterfalls are Picca Falls and Thornton Force and the two cave shots are from the Ingleborough Caves (the outflow from the Gaping Ghyll system). Photographically speaking the cave shots were challenging since the available light was a series of daylight LED lights throughout the cave system. Since tripods could not be used, all shots were taken at ISO 5000 and above and hand held. One has to be grateful for the technical wizardry of Topaz software!

