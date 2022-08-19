Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In mid-June of 2018, I was in the Dolomites with friends on a photo tour. The night before, our workshop leader had said: “Tomorrow morning we will be leaving at 3 am to get to Alpe Di Siusi to catch the blue hour.” This place is the highest alpine pasture in Europe. At around 10 am, I saw magnificent springtime flowers. An image was published on LPM website https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/25/02/2021/alpe-di-siusi-dolomites-italy-by-jacques-geoffroy.

On our way back the leader stopped at a hotel located at the beginning of the Alpe di Siusi to get information. On the other side of the road, facing the hotel, I spied the little stream and the row of trees each side leading our eyes to the gorgeous mountain in the background surrounded by little yellow flowers. I got out of the car and installed my tripod and my Leica Dg wide angle lens. The low colourful clouds create a great atmosphere. Twenty minutes later the leader came back and said, “OK guys let’s go”. So even on a photo tour we must keep our eyes open.

