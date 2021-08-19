Turf House, Iceland

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

At one time Iceland had forested lands over 30% of the country. As these forests were used up ,homes to furnish cover and comfort where made with turf roofs as was a custom in Norway at the time.

As it turned out, turf roofs were a better insulator than either wood or rock and turf was easy to obtain.Here in June in Southern Iceland is an abandoned turf house overgrown with local wildflowers.

Just a short hike from the car a hand held shot.

