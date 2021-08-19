    Search
    Turf House, Iceland

    By Phillip Rubaloff

    Picture Story

    At one time Iceland had forested lands over 30% of the country. As these forests were used up ,homes to furnish cover and comfort where made with turf roofs as was a custom in Norway at the time.

    As it turned out, turf roofs were a better insulator than either wood or rock and turf was easy to obtain.Here in June in Southern Iceland is an abandoned turf house overgrown with local wildflowers.

    Just a short hike from the car a hand held shot.

