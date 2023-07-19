Vale de Papas, Ramires, Cinfaes, Viseu, Portugal

Hairy-fruited brooms are tall shrubs, very common in the north of Portugal. They form scrublands over two meters high, almost impenetrable. When these are found near roads and highways, they are cut in a strip some meters wide along the road, before summer, as a precaution against spreading fires. Walking through the Montemuro Sierra a few days ago, I saw precisely this kind of broom scrubland cutted near the soil along the road. I got closer and felt small before the height of these bushes, well over two meters high. Thick trunks revealed bushes some years old. I marvelled at the light color of the trunks, the very narrow green leaves rippling in the wind and the blue sky. I placed myself close to the ground and photographed with a wide-angle lens to emphasize the gigantism of these shrubs.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now