Before Dawn, White River, Mount Hood, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This was truly a morning for the ages up White River, at the south side of Mount Hood. A popular place, on this stunning morning I was utterly shocked to find no one else up this valley capturing the moments before dawn. I didn't see another soul until I was ready to leave. The solitude and quiet of the moments during sunrise were once in a lifetime, and I wished it would never end. I stayed still in this spot for half an hour, just marveling at the sheer beauty and the brilliant light and color of the morning's skies. I can't wait to see what next Winter brings!

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now