Before Dawn, White River, Mount Hood, Oregon, USA

Picture Story
This was truly a morning for the ages up White River, at the south side of Mount Hood. A popular place, on this stunning morning I was utterly shocked to find no one else up this valley capturing the moments before dawn. I didn't see another soul until I was ready to leave. The solitude and quiet of the moments during sunrise were once in a lifetime, and I wished it would never end. I stayed still in this spot for half an hour, just marveling at the sheer beauty and the brilliant light and color of the morning's skies. I can't wait to see what next Winter brings!
