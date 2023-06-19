Pascagoula WMA, Van Cleave, Mississippi, USA

I just returned from 4 days in the incredibly beautiful swamps of southern Mississippi. I am very used to Florida swamps, but this was my first visit to those in the neighboring state of Mississippi. I expected the water to be muddy instead of the dark (but clear) water we enjoy in Florida, but I wasn't sure what else to expect. I was floored by what I encountered.

The beauty was phenomenal, with outstanding greenery and gorgeous cypress trees. The cypress trees were much larger in some cases than I'm used to seeing in Florida, and there were so many spots to photograph I was almost overwhelmed with the choices. I didn't take many pictures because this was just a scouting trip looking for autumn possibilities, but here is one I did take the time to shoot.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now