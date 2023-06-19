Madison River, McAllister, Montana, USA

The Lower Madison River begins at the Madison Dam. The Madison River flows North to Three Forks, MT, where it joins the Jefferson and the Gallatin to form the Missouri.

This photo was taken in early June 2023. Following a record snowy winter, a particularly rainy spring has kept the rivers and Ennis Lake full. The water level below the dam has been substantial, with standing waves exceeding 5 or 6 feet in some places. The rock formations in this part of MT and the gorgeous spring green make for a beautifully textural photographic tableau.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now