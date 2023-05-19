A very moody sunrise outside of San Gimignano, Tuscany, Italy. The morning it started without much to see. But then the fog started rolling in, and as it drifted through all the layers of the landscape, it completely changed it.

Then there was a little bit of color in the sky, and the vines just came to life. It all created depth and drama and showcased what I have come to love about Tuscany. A photographer's paradise, especially when you love dark and moody!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now