Clallam Bay, Washington, USA

I went on an early morning jaunt to see what I could see on the beautiful sea! It was the perfect temperature, with some beautiful soft cloud cover and the most amazing tree growing right out of the sea stack. I still find it challenging to understand how the tree took root in the boulder and was able to withstand the elements and salt water.

I set up my tripod to get the best angle to display the tree in all its glory. I loved the moss, almost as if the tree had decided to stand tall above everything else and invited all of its necessary accoutrements for the most perfect display.

