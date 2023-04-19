Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy

Usually, on our road trips, I pick an isolated place where I want to take photos of Ioan (my husband) is generally impatient by the end of it; this time, I think I tested his limits.

We drove more than an hour through windy mountain roads with no other cars in sight and the repetitive question, "how much longer?" When we arrived, it was like witnessing magic unfold before our eyes – the location was surreal. The breathtaking view of Tre Cime di Lavaredo reflecting in a small pond remains one of my favorite spots from that road trip.

It was serene, isolated and provided a sense of solitude that allowed us to appreciate its magnificence for a few minutes.

