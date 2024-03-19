Reflection Lake, Mt Rainier National Park, Washington, USA

Over the last dozen years, my wife and I have been on a quest to visit as many of the US National Parks as we reasonably can. Our total is now 51 of the 63 existing parks. One of them came from a July 2022 trip to Washington state, including Mt. Rainier NP.

That trip lasted three weeks, and we thought it would be nice to stay in one place for a while, so we spent six days at the Paradise Lodge on the south side of the mountain. The longer stay also gave us some spare time to wait out bad weather.

The Paradise area has a large number of trails and other good lookout spots for views of Mt. Rainier. I put together a plan to spread them out over the time that we had. It went pretty well, although we did lose one full day to low clouds that blocked the mountain.

One of those mornings, I went down to Reflection Lake. I shot this view toward the east as I waited for the light to hit the mountain.

