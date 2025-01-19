Nividic Lighthouse, Ouessant, Bretagne, France

The rugged coastline of Ouessant felt worlds apart from my quiet life in Switzerland. Standing there, camera in hand, I was immersed in the power and poetry of the ocean. The Nividic lighthouse captivated me. It must have been my 20th visit to this particular spot during my week on this remote island off the coast of Northern France, and I couldn’t have chosen a more dramatic moment to capture its essence.

I took this picture during a tempest, where nature roared with its full force. The wind howled, and the waves crashed relentlessly against the rocks. I took hundreds of images in order to get „the“ shot, knowing that these fleeting moments could not be recaptured. I remember feeling a mix of emotions as I stood there. Awe, certainly, at the sheer power of the ocean and the engineering marvel of the lighthouse. But also a deep sense of insignificance—how small we are compared to the forces of nature. The sea’s ferocity was both terrifying and beautiful, a reminder of the raw energy that shapes our world.

This image evokes the profound duality I experienced that day. The monochrome tones add a timeless quality, stripping away distractions and focusing on the contrast between light and dark, strength and vulnerability. I may live far from the sea, nestled among Switzerland’s tranquil mountains and lakes, but this photograph brings me back to that wild moment in Ouessant. It reminds me of nature’s grandeur and our place within it, as well as the strength we find in standing firm amidst life’s storms.