Sinanitsa, Pirin Mountains, Bulgaria

The specific location of Sinanish Circus made me visit it during the summer solstice. The end of spring was approaching, which did not suggest that there would be so much residual snow up there, but the reality naturally turned out to be a little different. The cold rain that caught us on the way up created the perfect conditions for the events that followed.

The water level at this time of year is usually so high that it does not allow a full walk around the lake, and this time was no exception – оnly two viewpoints were open and not very close to each other. Each viewpoint was located 6-8 meters into the lake itself, on peninsulas of unmelted snow, under the danger of breaking apart at any moment, so the photographer could find himself drifting towards the middle of the lake on a "snow island" with an unknown way out of such a voyage.

Right before sunset, the sun began to heat the earth's surface, cooled by the freshly fallen rain, and the air above it began to warm up, and since it turned out to be lighter than the surrounding air, the Archimedean force began to push it upwards in the form of thermal vortices. The series of such vortices formed the so-called "thermal chimneys" (or "thermals" in short). At the same time, the junipers located on the lake shores still stood submerged, waiting for spring to free them from the dead grip of the ice.

The combination of snow and ice, penetrating meters into the lake and the junipers trapped under water, seemed solid enough to withstand a normal human weight without cracking. Only the muffled sounds of the slow melting, as well as the telltale bubbles bubbling to the surface, reminded the photographer not to push his luck too much, that it wouldn't be the first time he had to pull the equipment (and himself) out of some lake.