Mount Chephren, Banff, Alberta, Canada

After a 3:45 am alarm, I made my way to this area to photograph the iconic Mt Chephren in Banff National Park. My headlamp lit the way as I crossed a frozen lake and followed the river, searching for a pleasing composition of this icy scene. Only the sound of the river could be heard on this cold, still morning.
This was my second attempt, and I was finally rewarded with a beautiful view. This area is spectacular all year round, but the snow makes this place extra special!
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor