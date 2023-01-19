Mount Chephren, Banff, Alberta, Canada

After a 3:45 am alarm, I made my way to this area to photograph the iconic Mt Chephren in Banff National Park. My headlamp lit the way as I crossed a frozen lake and followed the river, searching for a pleasing composition of this icy scene. Only the sound of the river could be heard on this cold, still morning.

This was my second attempt, and I was finally rewarded with a beautiful view. This area is spectacular all year round, but the snow makes this place extra special!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now